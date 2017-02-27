Taraba APC Chieftain Disowns Hate Video

Mr David Kente, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba, on Monday disowned the hate video circulating in the social media against Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd).

Kente, addressing journalists in Wukari, described the video as fake and an attempt by some of his political opponents to tarnish his image.

He noted that linking him to a hate video against Danjuma was callous and very disheartening.

Kente explained that the elder statesman was his role model in many aspects of life, saying there was no way he would insult him.

“I want to state clearly here that the hate video circulating on the social media that I insulted Danjuma is malicious and fake.

“It is the handiwork of mischief makers who are not happy with my closeness to the elder statesman,” he said.

Kente urged the public and the elder statesman to disregard what he called a fictitious video.

He appealed to politicians to play the game by the rules so as to bring about development of society.

Kente, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in 2015 general election in Taraba, who recently defected to APC, urged the people to support the change agenda of the party.

He explained that the APC meant well for the country and should be supported by all to enable the party deliver on its campaign promises for the good of the country.

Kente said he would team up with other progressive minded persons to rescue Taraba from the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party led government in the 2019 general elections.

He expressed optimism that the economy would soon pick up given the measures being taken by the Federal Government.