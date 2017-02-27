We cannot afford Speed limiting device – Edo NURTW

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Auchi, Edo, said on Monday that the speed limiting device is too expensive for its members.

Mr Odion Olaye, Edo state Chairman of union made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area.

NAN reports that FRSC had began nationwide full enforcement of the Speed Limiting Device (SLD) on commercial vehicles plying the nation’s highways since Feb. 1, 2017.

Speed limiter controls the maximum speed of equipped vehicle and it is an efficient tool of speed management that reduces road crashes.

Active speed limiter directly controls speed by applying counter force on the accelerator or through the engine fuel injection system.

Controlling vehicle speed can prevent crashes and reduce the impact when accident do occur, thereby lessening the severity of injuries sustained by the victims.

Olaye said the union had met with Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on the need to reduce the price of the device due to the economy situation in the country.

“We have just concluded our National Executive Council Meetings in Osogbo, Osun state, on Saturday on the issue of this speed limiting device.

“We have sent message to the road safety based on the economy situation in the country that most drivers cannot afford to purchase it.

“Therefore, the commission needs to re-address it or reduce its price,’’ he said.

Olaye said that the amount pegged for the device was beyond the means of most commercial drivers in the state.

The chairman assured that once the price of the device is pegged at a cheaper rate, the union would buy all the devices and compel its members to install them.

He, however, urged members to comply with the traffic laws in ensuring sanity on Benin roads.

“I urge members to follow traffic rules and regulations so as to reduce road crashes.

“We have discussed with chairmen at the local government level secretaries of the union and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the way forward to make sure that we do not record more accidents on our roads,” he said.