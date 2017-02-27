Southern Kaduna: Pastor urges Muslims, Christians, to pray

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministry, Sabon Tasha Kaduna, has called on Muslims, Christians and traditional worshipers to pray for restoration of peace in Southern Kaduna.

Buru made the call in Kaduna.

He said the killing in that part of the state had continued to threaten the peaceful coexistence of people in the area.

“Muslims, Christian as well as traditional believers must embark on serious prayers, for God’s intervention so as to end the killings and destruction of houses in the area.

“ I am appealing to residents in the area to immensely cooperate and support security agencies restore peace in the area,’’ he said.

He stressed the important role that can be played by traditional rulers, youth organisations in supporting government efforts to return peace to the area.

According to Buru, the active involvement of youth organisations and traditional institutions can bring back peace and unity among the various tribes.

He said youths and traditional rulers should spread the message of peace and harmony among different faith-based organisations in the area, to stop the violence and set the area back on the path of development.

He said religious organisations such as CAN should work with politicians to sensitise their followers on the importance of living in peace and harmony irrespective of ethnicity and religious differences.