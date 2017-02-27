Prostitute attacks colleagues with blade

The police on Monday arraigned three commercial sex workers in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for alleged joint act and causing grievous hurt on colleagues.

The defendants, Helen Gabriel, Joy Johnson and Ene Ahmed, all reside at Jabi Masallachi, Abuja, and are standing trial on two-count charge.

The prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that Joy Opera and three others of same address with the defendants, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Feb. 21.

Dalhatu said on that date, the complainant reported that the defendants formed common intention and attacked her and her colleagues at Eden Garden, Utako, Abuja, and inflicted serious injuries on their body with razor blade.

He said the attack was “due to little misunderstanding over a customer.”

He added that the complainants where taken to Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, for treatment.

The prosecutor noted that “the first defendant was the one who used the razor blade on the girls, while the second and third defendant were her girls.”

He said the offence contravened sections 79 and 248 of the Penal Code.

The first defendant pleaded guilty to the charges, while the second and third defendants pleaded not.

Cynthia Nnamdi, Counsel to the second and third defendants, applied for their bail and assured that they would not jump.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted bail to the second and third defendants in the sum of N30,000 and one surety each in like sum.

Sadiq, however, ordered that the first defendant be remanded in prison until the complainant was discharged from hospital and adjourned the case until March 7 for further hearing.