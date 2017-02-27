Oscar awards won by first black female

Viola Davis, American actress and producer has become the first black female to win the Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards.

Davis just ended the award season with a bang as the best supporting actress in movie “Fences at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.

She was the favourite to win going into Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscar.

With the win for her work in the 2016 film “Fences”, Davis becomes the 23rd person to complete the so-called triple crown of acting, which is the term used to describe actors and actresses who have won at least one competitive acting award at the Oscars, the Emmys and the Tonys.

Davis, who beat out the likes of Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) and Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”), gave an emotional speech that honored the acting profession and playwright August Wilson.

“There’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered — one place — and that’s the graveyard,” she said.

“People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say, exhume those bodies”.

David who is also a producer graduated from the Juilliard School in 1993.

She began her career on stage and won an Obie Award in 1999 for her performance as Ruby McCollum in Everybody’s Ruby.

Davis features on the popular American drama television series “How to Get Away with murder.”