Ondo Deputy Gov. promises dividends of democracy

The newly sworn-in Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has said that the people of the state will benefit from the new government’s dividends of democracy.

He said this at a reception held in his hometown, Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new state government of All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and Ajayi were sworn-in as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively on Friday in Akure.

Ajayi said that there were enormous tasks ahead of the new government, coupled with high expectations of the people.

He advised people to exercise patience with the new administration in order to be fair to all.

“We are aware of the huge task ahead of us and the high expectations of the people of the state but we plead with the people to exercise patience for us to study what is on ground.

“We will make our people happy and we promise to be fair to all and not to disappoint all for the trust and confidence that have in us, ‘’ Ajayi said.

The deputy governor, however gave thanks to the Almighty God for the opportunity to serve and also to the electorate that voted for the new government to steer the ship of the state for a four-year term.

He advised indigenes of the state to cooperate with the new government by renewing their support and prayers for the government to succeed in order to re-distribute the dividends of democracy.

“I am using this opportunity to thank God and the people of this state for voting us. We sought for their prayers and cooperation to be successful, ‘’ Ajayi said.