“May You Walk And Never Stumble”: Kegites Congratulate Akeredolu

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

Members of the Kegites Club of Nigeria have congratulated Rotimi Akeredolu on his inauguration as the governor of Ondo State. He was sworn in on Friday 24 February 2017.

In a statement posted on Facebook by Olawande Ayo Wisdomsmiley Dik, said Akeredolu is the first “kariable (a highly recognised member) entity to be made a Governor.” The gods, according to him, are very wise to have made this possible.

The Kegites Club or the palm wine club is one of the most popular socio-cultural groups in Nigeria. The club, according to information published on Obidike Austin’s FB wall on 21 April 2015, originated from the University of Ife, Ile Ife (now known as Obafemi Awolowo University). The club was formally formed in 1962. The club had its 1st chief in the person of Professor Olusegun Adeshina.

Members of the club greeted Akeredolu in their peculiar language. A member, Awopeju Idowu Kazeem said: Igbaladun (enjoyment) remains your (Akeredolu’s) case. For Ayemobuwa Gbenga, igbesoke (progress) is for your highes ( a highly exalted individual in person of the Ondo governor). On his own part, Oladele Delac greeted the new leader that he would “walk and never stumble.” Olufemi Bolude simply said: “You (Akeredolu) are carried. Funmilayo Michael Oluwatayo also saluted him, saying: “You are seriously carried (highly regarded), adding, dasis oblonjooo (he will live long).

Adedara Eyitayo, another member, asked: “Was he a songito (a member)? If that is the case, Ondo is in line for liberation. Kegites are well known for anything positive in this world. Open mindedness, social, religiousity, ethnic or whatever. Me, I have the highest regards for their humanity.” Also, Ayodeji John Majester prayed for Akeredolu that may the spirit of keg work with him. Abayomi Rabiu in a humorous way added that may Akeredolu’s downblow never disappoint him!

Tolu Babaleye was not left out. He said: May the Aketelemu Emurotimi (Rotimi Akeredolu, alias Aketi) “walk and jam no katakilism (cataclism). I remain my woged self Toluelemu Babaelemu Ogundowole LSF Ilya Odua! May you all walk and never stumble and dayses elongertua (days elongated)! Peace.”

Goke Oluwole also greeted: “I Emugoke Ahatomi Ogurowole, I congratulate myself. May my third leg never disapoint me. In this reign of Aketelemu Emurotimi, may he walk and not jam katakilism…”

BRIEF HISTORY OF KEGITES CLUB

By Obidike Austin

Incidentally, since the formation, the club has undergone various kinds of transformation, for instance the club had it 1st female member (Okpeke) in the person of L.S.F DUKPE AJAY, she was the 1st female to join the club in (1968). In (1974), the club started spreading to other schools in Nigeria with Ilya Du Tractor (Federal College of Agriculture

Akure Ondo State Nigeria) as the first Ilya to get a Keg of Office (accreditation) from the World Headquaters.

While the first Ilya to get a Keg of Office in Imo-Abia hemisphere is Ilya du Kokoroko (Fed.

University of Agric. Umudike, Abia State). In 1986, Chief ANTHONY UZODINMA OGIDI

became the first and only Igbo man to be made a World Chief and it was during his one year reign that the name of the Club was changed from Palm Wine Drunkards Club to Kegites Club. This change was basically because members of the club were being connoted to be drunkards and irresponsible people.

The club also modified its motto from the initial Palm wine, the Basis of African Unity and World Peace to ‘Unity in Diversity’. Form inception, Kegites Club has remained

one supreme club with branches in almost all institutions of higher learning both in Nigeria and other parts of the world. As at this day, the club has over one hundred (100) Ilyasis in Nigeria and overseas.

Outside Nigeria, we have in the United Kingdom (Ilya Du Queen), India (IlyaPojab) etc. That is why today the club is proudly revered with the nickname Supremost Comrad ium Kegites Club International. Late ObafemiAwolowo was the Eternal Grand Patron

of the club and was succeeded by Ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo. Also other eminent people in our society have identified with club as committed members.A former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Chief Tele Ikuru is a chief of RSUST (IlyaPortaPorta ), Wole Soyinka is a founding member, Dr. Orji Uzo Kalu is a patron, Awa Kalu SAN

is a also member.

Others include Commissioner for Youths and Sports Imo State Comrade Kenneth Emelu, Minority Leader Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Anthony Muonagor (Tony One Week), Fellow Paddy Obinna, Chief Chidi Okere, Dr. Martins Nwankwo, Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri etc. MEMBER TITLESA.B CHIEFO: This is the head of the club in an ilya. He is in charge of accepting new member in the club that is called liberation. ELDER ONE: He is the second in command to the chiefoo.

FEDA: He is the secretary of an ilya.

PHILOSOPHER: He is the comrade who knows everything about club, he teaches and tutorise both animals and commrados in the zoo.

H.O.D: Head of drums, he is in charge of the drum in an ilya he also teaches the other comrades how to beat the drums.

SONGITO: He is the vocalist of the club, he leads in songitizing in jara.

PARROT:He is the director of information in an ilya, he passes information to the comrades.

MIGRATOR: He organizes ketekete (vehicles) for external gyrations.

TAPPER: The person that rotates holy water .

MARSHAL: The provost in an ilya , he make sure that the comrade behaves well in an ilya.

LU POUR: He is the person that shares the holy water (palmwine) for the comrades.

ZOO COMMANDANT: He is the person in charge of the co-ordination of the zoo class.

AJUTANT: The person in charge of the chief`s items.

CURATOR:A person in charge of the shrine, all the chieftaincy parapitenal is usually put in the custody of the curator.

SPECIAL DUTY: The person also carries out some duty in an ilya.

ELDERSIS COUNCIL:Selection of chief and elders in an ilya who takes some important decisions in order for the club to move forward.

CHIEFSIS COUNCIL:This council is the highest body in the club comprising xy, xyz, archival chiefsis, they are the people who sit down to select a new chief in an ilya.

SPIDER: He designs all the comradic materials example includes capito, regalia, neckito etc.

SOME TERMS USED IN THE KEGITES CLUB

SWAHILI LANGWAJA: This is the approved language of the kegites club.

ILYA: This is a branch of kegites club, that has a kegite office, as a symbol of independent existence, it has a crowned chief.

BABY ILYA: This is a newly commissioned branch of kegites club that has no keg office or a chief, but attached to an ilya and over see by a cordee (coronator).

A SHRINE: This a warehouse where commradic materials are been kept mutation and

selection also hold in shrine and a resting place for comrades and visitors.

LIBERATION:The introduction of new member, who have attained all the requirement of the

kegite club.

ZOO: A place where new members are groomed.

