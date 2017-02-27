Massilia Motors becomes Sole Distributor Of Mitsubishi Vehicles In Nigeria

By Daniels Ekugo

Massilia Motors Limited has been appointed as the sole distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Nigeria, following the coming together of CFAO Motors and Kewalram Chanrai Group for this purpose.

Massilia Motors Ltd. will provide customers with Mitsubishi passenger cars, SUVs, pick-ups vans, spare parts and after-sales services across Nigeria. The head office located at 4A Ijora Causeway, Ijora Lagos is a major after-sales hub with a fully equipped workshop and qualified technicians.

The company’s vision is to become Nigeria’s leading automotive distributor with delivery of world class customer service. In addition, Massilia Motors Ltd. is set to ensure effective talent management that will result in motivated and customer oriented employees.

The modern flagship showroom of the company on Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island and the new Mitsubishi Motors website are steps taken to show the company’s commitment to revitalize the brand’s image in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Massilia Motors, Mr Thomas Pelletier said: ”The Massilia advantage is that we do not only sell cars, we consider our customers as stakeholders and provide solutions tailored to their needs. From counselling on the best product for each use to establishing a maintenance plan, we follow the customer through the product life cycle to ensure good value and a longer life span”.

A complete range of Mitsubishi vehicles is now available with compact cars, sports utility vehicles and pick-up trucks with renowned models such as the Pajero or L200.

The Japanese car manufacturer, Mitsubishi Motors is known for the reliability and ruggedness of its products. With Massilia Motors Ltd, the brand aims to exceed customers’ expectations, thanks to skilled technicians trained according to the manufacturer’s requirements, the expansion of its authorized dealer network and provision of service centres nationwide.

About CFAO

CFAO is a front-ranking specialized distributor and preferred partner of major international brands, serving the high-potential equipment & services, healthcare and consumer goods markets in Africa and the French overseas territories.

The Group is active in 39 countries, including 34 African countries and 7 French Overseas Territories. It employed 12,370 people at end-2015.

In 2015, CFAO generated consolidated revenue of €3,435.7 million and recorded recurring operating income of €269.2 million.CFAO is a subsidiary of TTC (Japan).

L-R: Deputy Managing Director of Kewalram Chanrai Group, Mr. Victor Eburajolo; Managing Director of Massilia Motors Limited, Mr. Thomas Pelletier; and Deputy Managing Director of Massilia Motors Limited, Mr. Kunle Jaiyesimi at a Press Conference to announce the coming together of CFAO Motors and Kewalram Chanrai Group to form Massilia Motors Limited as the sole distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Nigeria…event held at Mitsubishi showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos