Lagos PDP slams FG over continued detention of ex-guber aspirant

By Jamiu Yisa

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the continued detention of Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, a PDP gubernatorial aspirant in the 2015 general election .

Gbadamosi was allegedly arrested by the Department of State Security, DSS on 22 February for reasons not made public and he has since being detained at the agency headquarters in Abuja.

The factional Chairman of the party, Otunba Segun Adewale, in a statement made available to our correspondent, described the development as an attempt by the ruling APC to silence opposition voice. ‎

According to the statement, “the intolerance attitude of the ruling APC of opposing views signal danger for our nascent democracy. The recent acts of dictatorship exhibited by our security agencies sadden my heart, how could we have gotten to this stage in our democratic history?

“How could we have descended from a nation that signed into law the freedom of information bill at one point to a nation where anyone with opposing view to the ruling government is arrested, intimidated and molested by state security apparatus.

“This action goes to confirm allegations that the APC led administration was never prepared for inclusive governance and that it is a government of deceit built on lies and vendetta.”

Adewale described Gbadamosi as “a forthright, enterprising and illustrious son of Lagos State as well as a very active member of the state chapter of the party”.

He cautioned the APC led federal government on the danger of turning the country into a one party state by squashing those who regularly criticize their mal-administration, saying that “objective criticism and a vibrant opposition are necessary ingredients in any thriving democracy”.

The PDP chieftain called on DSS to resist every attempt by politicians to use the agency as a tool to oppress the citizens; stressing that this trend is alien to the country’s democratic culture

He stressed that the DSS must allow the rule of law to prevail by setting Gbadamosi free without further delay.

Adewale called on the international community to closely monitor the federal government actions that constantly violate the rights of the Nigerian citizens.

He said, “most actions of the federal government against opposition voices are capable of pushing globally accepted democratic norms into extinction.”

