Katsina LGC constructs N3m abattoir

Mani Local Government Council in Katsina State is constructing a N3 million abattoir in Muduru District to ensure consumption of hygienic meat, the Council Interim Administrator, Alhaji Salisu Dura said.

Daura said in Mani on Monday that the project, which would soon be completed, was part of efforts to promote public health.

He said the construction of the slaughter house would provide access to hygienic meat as well as promote sanitary condition of the area.

“We will continue to provide social services to our people devoid of sectional or political considerations,’’ the administrator said.

According to him, the state government is constructing drainage in Muduru to prevent flooding and allow for easy passage of water in the town.

He commended the state government for reinstating 182 disengaged local government workers in the area, adding “we are extremely happy with this development’’.

Daura advised the affected local government workers to redouble their efforts and justify the magnanimity of the state government in reinstating them into service.

Mani was among the 34 local government areas in Katsina state affected by mass disengagement of workers in 2010 as part of the reorganisation by the immediate past administration in the state.