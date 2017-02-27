Judge Berates NSCDC Over Poorly Drafted Criminal Charge

Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday chided the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), over a poorly drafted criminal charge before the court.

The judge noted that most of the cases prosecuted before him by the NSCDC were also poorly handled.

Buba made the statement following the arraignment of two accused persons, Adewale Seun and Lukumon Bello, charged by the NSCDC for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society.

The NSCDC had slammed a three-count charge on the accused for belonging to an unlawful society on the Nigerian Territorial Waters.

In the first count, the accused were said to have in January, at their base in Oto-Awori, Badagry, conspired to commit felony by being members of an unlawful society and assisting in the management of an unlawful society.

In another count, they were said to have, on Jan. 11, assisted in the management of an unlawful society.

The offences were said to have contravened the provisions of Sections 63 (a) and 516 (a) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap. C38, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

However, Buba pointed out some errors in the charge, adding that it did not disclose the “actual” offence committed by the accused.

The judge had queried: “Which society are you referring to?’’

Responding, the prosecutor, Mrs Chinyere Michael-Essien, explained that the accused persons belonged to the Nigerian Naval Merchant.

She further described the group as an unauthorised naval security outfit which had been proscribed by law.

Meanwhile, the accused, who had no legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the three counts.

Buba granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

He, however, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending the perfection of their bail conditions.