Herdsman nabbed for attempting to kidnap fellow herdsman

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a herdsman, Ibrahim Abdul, 20, in prison for allegedly attempting to kidnap a fellow herdsmen, Muhammed Abdullahi.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Edwin, ordered the remand of the accused in Olokuta Prisons, pending an advice from the state’s director of public prosecutions.

The accused, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted kidnap.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Adebiyi Abiodun, told court that the accused and others still at large, attempted to kidnap Abdullahi with intent to demand N3 million ransom.

Abiodun said the accused committed the offences on Jan.15, 2017 at about 8.30 a.m. at Idasan Street, Owo in Ondo State.

He said the offences contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006 and Section 4 of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law of Ondo State, 2010.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The court adjourned the case till June 5 for mention.