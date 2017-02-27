Ganaru blames fatigue for Wikki’s loss to ABS FC

Coach Baba Ganaru of Wikki Tourists Football Club says fatigue was responsible for his Bauchi-based side’s 0-1 loss to hosts ABS FC of Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the loss was in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 10 fixture at the Kwara State Sports Stadium in Ilorin.

Ganaru, while speaking after the match, said fatigue had a big impact on their loss.

“We came in into Ilorin around 2 a.m. on Saturday and we are playing on Sunday.

“But I am seriously happy about my boys performance, because I wasn’t expecting that display they put up today.

“Emeka Nwabulu is a fantastic lad with a big future ahead of him,” the coach said.

Speaking also on the match, his ABS FC counterpart, Henry Makinwa, gave Wikki Tourists credit and described them as a good side.

The former Rayo Vellecano forward was full of praises for the Wikki Tourists goalkeeper for stopping his team from converting many goalscoring opportunities during the match.

“We can’t be expected to win big all the time, because there are no pushovers in the league.

“But not playing last weekend against Rivers United because of their continental engagement made us a bit match rusty today.

“However, we are taking it game after game. We are now focused on the next game against Rangers of Enugu,’’ Makinwa said.

NAN reports that Mohammed Mohammed’s goal in the 17th minute, his fourth of the season, was enough to settle the game.

He met a throw-in from Chukwuebuka Anaekwe from the right flank of Wikki Tourists’ defence to place a low shot to the far left of goalkeeper Emeka Nwabulu.

Even though the former Heartland FC of Owerri striker wasted some goal scoring chances, he still received a standing ovation when substituted in the 90th minute.

In the match, ABS FC were the better side in the first stanza after dominating proceedings with their man-to-man marking and passes.

Wikki were however the better team in the second half as they came out stronger against the ABS FC side which looked a bit match rusty.

NAN reports that ABS FC are expected in Enugu on Wednesday for a Match Day 11 fixture against Rangers International FC.