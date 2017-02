Nigerian entertainment singer Simi, who wowed her audience during the big brother naija show yesterday, has been called out by her fans for the outfit she wore for her second performance, saying her wardrobe manager should be fired.

The Etisalat ambassador and JAMB Question crooner clapped back at her fans and also blocked some of them whose criticism did not go down well with her.

Fans have since advised her to up her fashion game.

See reactions below: