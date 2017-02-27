Enyimba excellent despite 1-2 loss – Ogunbote

Gbenga Ogunbote, Chief Coach of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, says his team’s performance against hosts Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi was excellent, in spite of a 1-2 loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enyimba could not hold on to a first half lead in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 10 clash.

Ogunbote however told newsmen after the match played at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi that his team’s performance was “excellent’’.

He expressed satisfaction with how his team played, saying “although we lost the match today against Enyimba, I can authoritatively say that my boys played well.’’

Evans Ogenyi, the Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars FC, on his part also commended his team for their performance.

Tyavkase Terbol scored the match’s winning goal in the 88th minute, after Anthony Okpotu had scored the first goal for Lobi Stars in the 70th minute of the match.

Kennedy Uche had scored Enyimba’s lone goal in the 17th minute through a penalty kick.