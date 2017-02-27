EFCC Recovers N.9m Mistakenly Deposited In Customer’s Account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered a sum of N900,000 mistakenly deposited in a customer’s account in a new generation bank.

The customer, Aliyu Usman Tilde, who owned the account having done no business with anybody to warrant such credit in his account, reported the suspicious lodgment to the Gombe zonal office of the EFCC.

The EFCC through discrete investigation discovered that the money belongs to a law firm that was engaged by the Federal Ministry of Justice in a case that involved a former staff of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While commending the patriotism of Tilde, the EFCC calls on the general public to emulate such honest attitude by reporting suspicious lodgment/transaction to relevant authorities.