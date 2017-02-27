Court nullifies Sen Akpan’s election

The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo on Monday nullified the election of Mr Bassey Akpan, the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District.

In his judgment, Justice Fatun Riman, said that Akpan was not duly elected in the primary election of the PDP, held on Dec. 7, 2014.

He ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Akpan and awarded N200, 000 costs in favour of the plaintiff, Mr Bassey Etim, also of the PDP.

Riman also ordered that Akpan should refund all salaries and allowances he earned during his stay in the senate to the Federal Government.

The presiding judge also directed that INEC should issue a fresh certificate of return to Etim, who was the authentic winner in the primaries.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Offiong Offiong (SAN), told newsmen after the judgment that he would brief his client before knowing the next line of action to be taken on the matter.

“I cannot advise my client through the media. I will advise him as a professional on the matter when I meet him.”

Lawyer to the plaintiff, Mr Taiwo Abe, described the judgment as“ victory for democracy”.

He said the quality of judgment given by Riman would not be faulted by any court of law as the justice was so thorough in his judgment.

“I am happy with the judgment, it is victory for democracy and I can assure you no court of law will fault this judgment.

“My client has proved his case and I have no doubt even if they appeal to the Supreme Court, my client will still win, “Abe said.

Etim had prayed the court after the 2015 general elections to determine the eligibility of Akpan to continue to occupy the Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial seat.

He argued that Akpan did not contest the PDP primaries as a senatorial aspirant for the Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District.