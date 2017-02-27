Bus Conductors Association To Kit Members With Uniforms

The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) on Monday in Lagos said it would soon kit its members in uniforms with name tags and identification numbers to redeem its image.

Israel Adeshola, President of BCAN, said the scheme was initiated for security reason and also to protect the image of its members.

“We have had cases of commuters being kidnapped or robbed in public vehicles.

“We don’t want our name to get stained; we have responsible people in this job that is why we are introducing the uniform, name tags and identification number first in Lagos State.

“The association wants a situation where passengers can leave his or her personal belongings in a bus and still recover it without stress.

“We are moving forward as an association and we are also trying to key into government’s plan to make Lagos a mega city state,’’ the BCAN president said.

He said that the association was working hard to upgrade the profession to international standard and assured commuters that its members were reliable and responsible people.

Adeshola said that the job of a conductor was as important as that of the driver, adding that the association needed to keep up with modern development to save the job from extinction.

“The driver cannot do it alone in a bus travelling with 20 or more passengers, he needs a conductor,’’ Adeshola said.

According to him, about 6, 000 out of over 200, 000 bus conductors in Lagos State are registered with BCAN.

“With the proposed scheme, it will be mandatory for all conductors to be enlisted in the association,’’ the BCAN president said.

He noted that transportation was a vital sector of the economy, adding that it was the first point of contact for visitors and tourists.

NAN reports that BCAN was established in 2008 and approved by government in 2010 through the Lagos State Drivers Institute (LASDRI).