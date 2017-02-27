Applicant docked for trafficking drugs

A 26-year-old man, John Emmanuel, was on Monday arraigned in a Federal High Court, Lagos, on a count charge of drug trafficking.

Emmanuel who was arrested on Oct. 15, 2016 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), admitted committing the offence.

He was arrested at Lado, beside Aradagun town hall in Badagry and had since been in detention without being tried.

Following his plea, the NDLEA’s prosecutor, Mr Jereomiah Aernan, prayed the court for his remand, while he sought a date for a review of facts.

Justice Abdulazeez Anka, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

According to the prosecutor, 400g of cannabis sativa (a.k.a Indian hemp) was seized from the accused who was reported to be a supplier of the narcotics to customers.

He said that the accused was accordingly arrested and charged.

The offence contravened Sections 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The NDLEA Act stipulates life imprisonment for the offence of drug trafficking.

The case was adjourned till March 6 for review of facts.