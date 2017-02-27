2 drivers bag 6 months imprisonment

A Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced one Ibrahim Bala,28, and Mohammed Musa, 32, to six months imprisonment for car robbery.

The convicts, who are taxi drivers, robbed a Toyota Rav 4 Jeep at the National Ecumenical Church, Abuja in November 2016.

The accused, both of Labour Park, Area 1, Abuja, admitted committing the offences, bordering on criminal conspiracy and theft.

The judge, Mr Umar Kagarko, however, gave the convicts an option of N40,000 fine each.

He also ordered that the stolen vehicle be returned to its original owner after 30 days.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Daniel Chuks, had told the court that one Mr Michael Olaleye of Alpha Holdings Ltd, Wuse, reported the case at the FCT Police Command on November 2016.

He said that on same date, the convicts conspired among themselves and stole the complainant’s Toyota Rav 4 Jeep, ash colour with Reg. no AAA 273 CC.

“The vehicle is valued at N1.4 million,’’ the prosecutor said.

According to Chuks, the said vehicle was parked in front of the National Ecumenical Church, Abuja.

He also said that the vehicle was subsequently recovered by Kaduna State Police Command where the convicts were arrested before being transferred to Abuja.

The offences contravened Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.