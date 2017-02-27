105 Passengers Escape Death As Aircraft Tyre Burst At Lagos Airport

A Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air Peace on Monday suffered a burst tyre while preparing for take-off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 11am forcing the pilot to abort the flight.

The aircraft was to convey 105 passengers from Lagos to Abuja.

The airline’s spokesman, Mr Christian Iwarah who confirmed the incident, said no serious damage was done to the aircraft and no passenger was injured.

He said: “The incident happened around 11am as the aircraft was about to take off. The pilot immediately turned around and the passengers were disembarked.

“Another aircraft was provided for them and I can confirm to you that they arrived in Abuja safely a few hours ago.”

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager, Public Relations, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Sam Adurogboye, said he was yet to confirm if the incident had been filed with the regulatory authority.

He, however, noted that the pilot acted according to the Standards and Recommended Practices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.