Pacquiao to fight Khan in April

WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao will fight Great Britain’s Amir Khan on 23 April.

The bout has been arranged after Pacquiao’s followers on Twitter voted Khan as the opponent they would like to see the Filipino fight next.

“This is what the fans wanted,” Pacquiao, 38, said on social media.

BBC reports that Khan, 30, also confirmed the fight but, although Pacquiao has said his next fight would be in the United Arab Emirates, no venue has been announced.

Speaking on a social media video, Khan said the UK, Dubai and US were being looked at as possible locations and that they “should find out in the next couple of days”.

The Briton, who won silver as a lightweight at the 2004 Olympics, beat compatriot Kell Brook, Australia’s Jeff Horn and American Terence Crawford with 48% of the vote carried out by Pacquiao.

Khan’s last fight was in May 2016 when he was knocked out by Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Six-weight world champion Pacquiao retired in April last year but returned to claim his belt by beating Jessie Vargas in November.