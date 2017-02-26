Nigeria to South Africa: ‘We can’t fold hands and allow our people to be killed’

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian government has warned its South African counterpart that it will no longer fold its hands and allow its citizens to be killed in a Xenophobix attack in South Africa.

The government also described as uncalled for a statement credited to the South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Mr. Malusi Gigaba in the aftermath of the xenophobic attacks, when he said his country was trying to get rid of criminals out of its nation.

Nigeria’s spokesperson and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Sunday said “the days that the Nigerian government will fold its arms while its citizens are maltreated to the point that some of them have lost their lives for no just cause are long gone.”

Dabiri said it appeared that Gigaba would rather dwell on and entertain himself with diplomatic niceties when the welfare of Nigerians resident in South Africa are at stake now more than any time in recent history.

“His response to the xenophobic attacks, which has now become a recurring decimal on Africans, most especially Nigerians living peacefully in their host country of South Africa was indeed unfortunate. While it’s no longer news that law-abiding Nigerians in that country have borne the major brunt of these attacks, the news by the Home Affairs Minister that his country is trying to get rid of criminals in his country at the time when indiscriminate mayhem and looting of law-abiding Nigerians is very suspicious, to say the least.

“Even if this unguarded statement must be taken in its face value, we wonder if wanton destruction and indiscriminate killing of their African brothers is the most sensible excuse to give. The home affairs minister should have been more guarded and introspective in his statements so as not to further fan the embers of xenophobia that may get out control if care is not taken.

“Nigeria and South Africa have a long-standing diplomatic relationship in which the former played a critical, if not a pivotal role that culminated in ending apartheid, among so many of her positive interventions. Indiscriminate killings, in which 116 deaths have been recorded of her people MUST not be how Nigeria should be paid back,” she said.

According to Dabiri, Xenophobia is such a debilitating social disease, based mostly on ignorance, in which its carrier also suffers, suggesting that the home affairs minister should engage in the mass education of the South African people about the debilitating effects of this disease with immediate effect.

“It’s apt to mention at this juncture that the home affairs minister only met with African consulates forum, an association of African consuls general, based in South Africa recently , despite the fact that this meeting was long overdue.

“Mr. Gigaba’s response to the mayhem that a segment of the South African people perpetrated on law-abiding Nigerians in South Africa smirks of insensitivity, and it’s therefore very reprehensible, if not unacceptable. In view of this unfortunate statement, I am therefore restating my earlier call on the African Union (AU) to take up the South Africa’s xenophobic issue as a matter of urgency,” she added