Messi scores late winner to move Barcelona top of La Liga

Lionel Messi scored a late winner as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid to move top of La Liga.

Rafinha gave Barca the lead when Luis Suarez – who had an effort ruled out – took a shot which ricocheted off two defenders to land at his feet.

Diego Godin levelled when he headed home Koke’s free-kick.

BBC reports that Messi pounced in the 86th minute to win the game for the champions after his initial effort was blocked by defender Stefan Savic.

Real Madrid, who have two games in hand, will go back to the top if they beat Villarreal at 19:45 GMT.

Atleti, the 2014 champions, are now nine points off top spot.