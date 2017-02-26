Madrid came from behind to win at Villarreal, reclaim top spot

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Real Madrid came from two goals down to win 3-2 away at Villarreal on Sunday.

The home team scored two quick second half goals to take shocking leads, especially with Barcelona having moved to top earlier on after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1.

Manuel Trigueros opened scoring for Villarreal in the 50th minute of the game while Cendric Bakambu added a second in the 56th minute of the game.

Madrid fought back through Gareth Bale who scored in the 64th minute to make it 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial penalty to make it even for Madrid. Ronaldo’s penalty came after controversial Bruno handball decision.

Alvaro Morata, who came in as a substitute in the 77th minute to replace Karim Benzema gave Madrid the victory after he scored a brilliant goal in the 83rd minute of the game to ensure that Madrid reclaim top spot in La Liga.