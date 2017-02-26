‘Ibra-goal’ hands United EFL Cup

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace as Manchester United are crowned EFL Cup champion on Sunday after defeating Southampton 3-2 at Wembley.

Ibrahimovic had put United ahead in the 19th minute of the game while Jesse Lingard added a second to put United 2-0 up in the 39th minute of the game.

Southampton scored a goal in the 45th minute to make it 2-1 through Manolo Gabbiadini. The same player got his brace four minutes later to equalise for Southampton.

Ibrahimovic scored a well deserved goal for United in the 87th minute of the game to make it 3-2 for Manchester United.