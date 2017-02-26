Hijackers hit tanker escort’s head with hammer, divert multi-million naira product

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 12 suspects over an attempted murder of a tanker escort and the diversion of a 45,000 litre diesel laden truck and 410 bags of flour.

The incident happened on 1 February, 2017 when the truck with the registration number ENU 751 XH conveying 45,000 litres of diesel it loaded at Optima Depot, Koko, Warri in Delta State was hijacked after some suspects hit the truck pilot, Tunji Ajayi with hammer at the back of the head and threw him into a ditch.

The diversion was reported at the Rapid Response Squad’s Headquarters in Alausa, where it was reported that the officials declined to take up the case over jurisdiction. It was further revealed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni on hearing of the incident directed that the police swing into action immediately, noting that crime has no jurisdiction.

The operatives, in handling the case spent 11 days shuttling Ondo, Ogun, Lagos and Edo States and picking up all the suspects allegedly involved in the diversion of the diesel and 410 bags of flour.

As at Sunday, the operatives had arrested 23 people directly involved in the attempted murder of Tunji Ajayi, the representative of Samsuat Petroleum, the diversion, buyers and sub – buyers of the products.

The complainant, Mrs. Nafisat Osinowo, in her statement at the RRS’s Office in Alausa, Ikeja, stated, “the diesel was meant to be delivered in Sango, Ogun State. Our representative escorting the truck called me when they got to Benin that the tyre of the truck was not good in the afternoon.

“He called again at 11:00 p.m. that the truck has been parked in Ore. It is our tradition not to travel at night. Our discussion was that they proceed on the journey at 5:00 a.m. the next day. That was the last time we spoke. Efforts to get him the following day proved abortive until few days later when we were called that he was in an intensive care unit at the hospital”.