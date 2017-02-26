Governor Begs Rich People To Marry More Than One Wife

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appealed to wealthy individuals to marry more than one wife in order to reduce the number of unmarried women in the society.‎

Ganduje‎ made the plea during the mass wedding of 1,520 widows, divorcees and spinsters at the Kano Central Mosque.

He disclosed on Sunday that the government would henceforth regulate marriages ‎in order to sanitise the institution in the state.

He said that the state government and Islamic scholars would come up with a document which would be presented to the State Assembly.

“We are determined in Kano State to come up with laws that will govern marriage and laws that will govern family lives,’’ he said.‎

Ganduje said that the mass wedding was aimed at combating rising rates of divorce, births out of wedlock and the number of impoverished widows and divorcees in the state. ‎

He also decried the high rate of divorce and domestic violence in the society.

“A situation where you have domestic violence where women are beaten, sometimes beaten to death: This cannot continue,’’ he said.

The governor said that the state government would establish Hisbah Academy in order to teach people the doctrine of Hisbah and also learn how to guide ‎humanity in knowledge of reasoning.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, ‎also decried the high rate of divorce in the society.

“The high rate of divorce is a worrisome situation resulting in adultery, prostitution and the births of children out of wedlock, and has become dangerous to society,’’ he said.

‎The Emir said that Kano Emirate Council together with Islamic scholars and the state government would come up with laws that would make divorce more difficult in the state.

‎Sanusi also congratulated the newly married couples and urged them to be patient and tolerate one another.