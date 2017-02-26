DSS Uncovers Arms, 45 Exotic Cars, 21 Cs of O Inside Ex-Gov Suswan’s House

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam and recovered 45 exotic cars and 21 certificates of occupancy inside a house belonging to him.

The arrest was made after the Service said it uncovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a property allegedly belonging to the former governor at Number 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama-Abuja.

According to a statement by the DSS spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, the operation was informed by intelligence report that some incriminating items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at the property.

The DSS said after carrying out a raid on the property in the presence of two private security officers employed by the company, the following items were recovered:

A glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition;

A mini-uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds respectively;

Forty-two extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack and one Ak-47.

The search also revealed:

Twenty-one Certificates of Occupancy and one Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy;

Twenty-three luxury designer watches; and forty-five keys to various exotic cars.

The DSS warned politicians to desist from making inciting comments that may heat up the system.

“It is in the light of this latest development that the Service wishes to sound a note of warning to persons and groups that it will no longer tolerate any acts of lawlessness by those who ought to be law abiding and responsible citizens.

“The Service has also observed with total dismay, the inciting utterances of some political actors whose activities heat-up the polity.

“It also wishes to express its disappointment with these politicians who in their desperation, are engaged in hate speeches and sponsor of radio campaign jingles when the electoral umpire has not authorised such campaigns in line with the Electoral Act.

“More worrisome is the unpatriotic involvement of some media outfits in these divisive tendencies which negate their constitutional role as the fourth estate of the realm.

“In line with its statutory mandate of maintaining the peace and internal security of the country, the Service hereby restates its commitment to go after anyone no matter how highly placed. who engages in acts capable of causing the breach of peace in the country,” the statement read.