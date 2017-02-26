Court grant 10 land grabbers N50m bail

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Magistrate Wahab Balogun of Court 7, Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Igbosere has granted N50 million bail conditions to 10 land grabbers after they all pleaded ‘not guilty’ to four count charges against them.

Balogun, who pronounced the bail conditions when 10 land grabbers were arraigned before the court said “each of the accused is granted a bail in the sum of N5m each with two sureties”.

Other conditions attached to the bail include that sureties must be gainfully employed around the State and must present evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The defendants were accused on the first count charge to have conspired among themselves on 2nd of January, 2017 at Oko-Olomi Village, Ibeju-lekki, Lagos to have committed felony with forceful entry and malicious damage.

In the second count charge, land brabbers were accused of damaging houses and fences valued at N100m being property of Oko-Olomi residents.

The were also accused in the third count charge to have used force or self-help to take over possession of land at Oko-Olomi Village in Ibeju-lekki, Lagos, while on the fourth count charge, they were accused of having committed an offence likely to have caused breach of peace around Oko-Olomi Village and its environs.

The case has been adjourned to 17th of March, 2017.

The 10 accused are Bashiru Omotayo, Ahmed Olutade, Kehinde Akinrinade, Salako Olushola, Akanbi Kabiru, Rasheed Olutade, Kazeem Olutade, Sadiq Jamiu, Yusuf Muhammed and Mustapha Usman.

They were all arrested by police officers from Nigeria Police Station, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos on 22nd of February, 2017.