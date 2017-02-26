400 butchers go back to school in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has taken 400 butchers and live cattle dealers in the state to school on a three-day course on Abattoir management.

This is part of effort aimed at ensuring and maintaining hygienic and conducive environment within abattoirs and wholesomeness in the red meat value chain business in Lagos.

The 3-day training programme which is centered on the standard operating procedures in abattoir was organized by the State Ministry of Agriculture as part of the ongoing reformation in the Red meat Value Chain in Lagos State.

Speaking at the closing and presentation of certificate to the participants, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau noted that there is need for attitudinal change by stakeholders and concessionaires in the red-meat-value chain business, especially in the areas of operational procedures and abattoir management, stressing that these were major determinant in the wholesomeness of the meat and meat product produce from various abattoirs.

He added that the State government in addressing these challenges sponsored some butchers, live cattle dealers and other stakeholders in the red meat value chain business on a study tour of Kenya and Botswana Red Meat Industry.

“The aim of the tour then was to expose the butchers to the international standard of operation in the industry towards improving the hygiene status in all the approved abattoirs and slaughter slabs in the State and to ensure wholesomeness in the meat that is locally consume”, Suarau said.

The commissioner disclosed that the Kenya-Botswana declaration of 2014 resulted in an agreement between the State Government and the stakeholders that every stage of the meat value chain should be upgraded to encourage export of meat and meat products.

He added that government had since embarked on a quick fix at the Oko-oba Abattoir to put a stop to the former system of slaughtering of animals and processing of carcasses on bare floor adding also that upgrading of all the approved abattoirs and slaughter slabs to a semi mechanized abattoirs has since commenced.

“As at today most of the slaughter slabs in the state have been upgraded to a semi mechanized abattoir; some of these are Matori, Achakpo and Ikorodu abattoirs while upgrading of Ologe, Ibiye and Ilaje abattoirs are ongoing and will be completed soon”, Suarau said.

Responding, Chairman, Lagos State Butchers’ Association, Mr. Alabi Bamidele Kazeem said this was the first time government was organizing a capacity building to butchers, adding that it was a sign of better things to come in the near future.

He implored the participants to train other butchers who were not opportuned to participate in the training so that the objective of the programme could be achieved.