2 kidnapped Germans regain freedom

The two Germans who were recently kidnapped in kaduna State have regained their freedom.

A reliable police source told Channels Television that the victims, Professor Peter Breunia and Johannes Behirnger, were released unhurt late on Saturday by their abductors.

They were released in Katari village, along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway, after intense pressure and surveillance around the forest by a combing team of Intelligence Response Team, Police Mobile Force and personnel of the state Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The source however did not reveal whether any ransom was paid but confirmed that the victims have been re-united with officials of the German embassy in Abuja.

The two Germans were kidnapped on the February 22, in a Kaduna deep forest where they were said to have gone for archaeological work to discover an ancient town that is not existing now in the forest.