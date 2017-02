Popular yoruba gospel singer, Tope Alabi has lost her mother, Madam Agnes Kehinde Obayomi.

The singer shared this on her Instagram page yesterday posting a picture of her mum:

“I want to announce the glorious exit of my mother Madam Agnes Kehinde Obayomi, who slept in the Lord on 23rd of Feb, 2017 @ the age of 70. Mama Tope Alabi Sun un re ooo.”