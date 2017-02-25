Sevilla catch up with Madrid at the top

Sevilla came from behind to beat Real Betis in their local derby and move level with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Betis left-back Riza Durmisi opened the scoring with a first-half free-kick, before Gabriel Mercado levelled from close range after the break.

Vicente Iborra stabbed home the winner with 14 minutes to play after Steven N’Zonzi flicked on Samir Nasri’s free-kick from what appeared to be an offside position.

Madrid play on Sunday, as do Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane’s side play at Villarreal in a 19:45 GMT kick-off, and Barca, who now drop to third, travel to Atletico Madrid for a 15:15 kick-off.

In the earlier game on Saturday, BBC reports that Alaves came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 at home.

Alaves, who play Barca in the Copa del Rey final on 26 May, move up to 10th, while Valencia, who beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday, stay 14th.