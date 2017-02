Nigeria’s Elizabeth Ayodele has made her International debut for American designer Karl Lagerfeld’s helmed fashion house, Fendi

Ayodele, 18, seen on Fendi’s Instagram handle @Fendi on the runway modeling Fendi’s Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection at the Milan Fashion Week.

Ayodele who was scouted by Bolajo Fawenhimi, was signed up for FEW Model Academy in Lagos four months ago.