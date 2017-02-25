Lukaku scores in Everton’s win over Sunderland

Everton stretched their unbeaten league run to nine games with victory over bottom of the table Sunderland at Goodison Park.

Despite a staunch Sunderland defence, Idrissa Gueye netted his first goal for the Toffees as he lashed Seamus Coleman’s low cross beyond Jordan Pickford before the break.

Sunderland put Everton under pressure but struggled to create any chances, before Jermain Defoe’s fierce effort bounced off the underside of the bar and only narrowly missed out on crossing the line.

BBC reports that Lukaku responded seconds later with a fine surge forward, avoiding Bryan Oviedo’s tackle and slicing the ball over Pickford via a deflection to register his 60th Premier League goal for the Blues, equalling the club record with Duncan Ferguson.