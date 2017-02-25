Lewandowski bags hat-trick as Bayern put eight goals past Hamburg

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti celebrated his 1,000th match as a manager with an 8-0 thrashing of Hamburg, including a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick.

Bayern led 3-0 at the break, as Arturo Vidal drilled in Thomas Muller’s lay-off, and Lewandowski converted a penalty before prodding in a third.

The Poland striker struck again after the break, with David Alaba tapping in and Kingsley Coman scoring twice.

Arjen Robben made it eight.

Bayern remain five points clear at the top. RB Leipzig, in second place, beat Cologne 3-1.

Lewandowski’s three goals took him joint-top of the Bundesliga scoring charts – he now has 19 for the season, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice in a 3-0 win at Freiburg.

All three of Lewandowski’s goals were clinically taken. He rolled in his first with nonchalance from the penalty spot after being fouled by Lewis Holtby, and was cool from close range for his second before steering in a third from Robben’s pass after the break.

He might wonder, though, how he did not score even more – heading wide two clear first-half chances and hitting the bar.