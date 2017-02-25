Ladipo Market Shut As Traders Mourn Slain Colleague

Trading activities were suspended for six hours at the Ladipo Auto Market, Mushin in Lagos, on Saturday as traders held a remembrance service in honour of their slain colleague, Anene Utazi.

Utazi, 29, was allegedly killed on February 25, 2016 at the market by some suspected hoodlums attempting to take over the control of the market.

Led by the President of the market, Mr Kingsley Ogunor, the traders gathered as early as 7 a.m. for the remembrance of the man they regarded as their hero.

A candlelight procession was held along the ever busy Ladipo-Mushin road and Oshodi-Mile-2 road, with the portrait of the deceased.

Some of the traders also carried placards with different inscriptions such as: “Cultism, hooliganism, touts, miscreants are not part of Ladipo market”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the procession, the president of the market said they decided to honour the deceased because his death had brought peace to the market.

“Today makes it one year that Anene Utazi was killed while defending Ladipo market from hoodlums. His death has brought peace to the market.

“I do not think shutting down the market for one day is too much for somebody who sacrificed his life for the peace of the market.

“Utazi was the bread winner of his family.

“In the Ladipo auto market, he is our hero. We will always remember him and his family,” said Ogunor.

The president, however, used the occasion to sound a note of warning to cultists to keep away from the market.

He stressed that the Ladipo market was a serious business area.

“If you are a cultist, retrace your steps. Wherever you may be, we will smoke you out.

“There is no place for cultism in this market,” he warned.

Ogunor commended the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the state Commissioner for Justice, for their support.

He, however, assured the state government that Ladipo traders would work to maintain peace.

Three suspects were arrested and charged to court in connection with the killing of Utazi.