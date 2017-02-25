Kidnappers Demand N60m Ransom For German Archaeologists

Kidnappers of a German archaeologists, Peter Breunig and Johannes Buringer, have demanded N60 million naira ransom.

The two men were abducted Wednesday morning at Jenjela village in Kagarko Local Government of Area Kaduna State.

The attackers shot dead two locals who tried to rescue the men, witnesses said.

A source in Kagarko told PREMIUM TIMES late Friday that a senior member of the team that worked with the Germans on an excavation site was contacted by the kidnappers, who demanded N60 million.

The abductors made contact on Thursday, the source said.

“The kidnappers contacted the site managers through telephone on Thursday, and asked for N60 million. They warned him not to involve the police or any security operatives,” the source said.

Police were not aware of the ransom demand, a spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, said.

On Thursday, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the abductions.