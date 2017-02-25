My husband Is A Thief, LASTMA Woman Tells Court

A divorce-seeking female official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has asked an Agege Customary Court to dissolve her eight years old marriage because her husband is a kleptomaniac.

The petitioner, Mrs Kofoworola Ajulo, 31, also accused her estranged husband, Seyi Ajulo, 38, a commercial driver of being obsessed with ritual.

Kofoworola, a resident of Faronbi Street, Abule Egba, a Lagos suburb, told the court that her husband, for whom she had two children, was also a drunk.

“He drinks to drinks to stupor. Whenever I am at home, there is no peace of mind for me.

“On several occasions, l caught him stealing from me after a hard day’s job.

“We are not compatible, there is no peace of mind in the house. My husband drinks to stupor and misbehaves,” said Kofoworola, who urged the court to dissolve the marriage.

She added: “He keeps checking my phones and monitoring my movements. He is also fetish and was always in possession of different charms.

“When l got pregnant for our first child, he claimed l needed to follow him to their village for a

particular festival so that l can give birth safely but I refused.

“Sometimes l see charms under his pillow or mine which he claimed are for protection while he hides

others in his pockets.

“For me the marriage is over as there is no love lost between us again.”

The petitioner also wants the respondent to be responsible for the children’s education and upkeep.

The respondent was absent in court and this made the court’s President, Mr Phillips Williams, to adjourn the case to April 4 for judgment.