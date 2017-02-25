Chelsea beat Swansea 3-1 to move 11 points clear

Chelsea stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points after victory over battling Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas marked his 300th Premier League appearance by putting the Blues ahead, poking the ball through the legs of Jack Cork and into the net.

BBC reports that the hosts were stunned when Swansea equalised from their first serious attempt on target on the stroke of half-time – Fernando Llorente heading in Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick.

Fabregas hit the bar before Pedro’s curling effort restored the lead and Diego Costa netted the third from close range.

Swansea were denied a penalty when Cesar Azpilicueta handled inside his area at 1-1.