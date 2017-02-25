Aanholt’s goal takes Palace out of relegation zone

Patrick van Aanholt scored the winner for Crystal Palace, as they moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with victory over struggling Middlesbrough.

Palace had the better of the first half and deservedly took the lead through the Dutchman’s low drive from the edge of the box – his first goal since joining the club in the January transfer window.

Chasing the game in the second half, Boro’s Cristhian Stuani struck an effort straight at Wayne Hennessey from inside the area, and Fabio sent a shot over the crossbar late on.

The Teessiders have now failed to win in their past nine league games and are 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone and level on points with their opponents.

The victory for Palace also drops champions Leicester into the relegation zone.