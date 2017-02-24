WGB reward clients, agents with N10m cash, car, gifts items

By Jamiu Yisa

Fastest growing sport betting company, Winners Golden Bet (WGB), has rewarded its clients and agents with the sum of N10m cash prices, brand new saloon car and various gift items during the occasion of its 3rd anniversary.

The colourful event tagged: ‘Raising Millionaares’, held at Classique Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos recently, was anchored by comedian Omobaba, while the newly unveiled brand ambassador of the company, Jayson, Pick Up My Call crooner, Adekunle Gold and other upcoming hip hop acts thrilled the audience to a Scincillating performance.

Speaking at the event, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 1st Vice President, Mr Seyi Akinwunmi commended the WGB for its lofty ideas and efforts in sponsoring the Lagos State Challenge Cup for three years running.

He advised agents and customers to keep believing in WGB, which he said had been able to outsmart its competitors in the business within the shortest of time.

“WGB has proven its mettle and ranks among the very best in the lottery business,” he averred.

WGB’s Executive Director, Mr Olabanji Sulaiman while appreciating their agents and clients said the organisation had to adopt different policies in the face of stiff competition in the industry.

“We introduced a unique strategy which our competitors had not been able to exploit, that is paying of straight commission to our clients. We realized that nobody in the industry was willing to take full risk in the market. Others were using a policy of staggered commission which means that the number of your stakes determines your commission and the highest you could get is 12%. We decided to put our commission at 15% except in the single game. We also introduced the end of the month bonus and other incentives for the benefits of our clients, ” said Sulaiman.

He added that WGB has proven to be the fastest growing company in the industry, adding that its 3rd anniversary celebration is a sign of better things to come.

During the company’s raffle draw, seven customers/agents won rechargeable lamps, 15 won OX standing fan, 10 won android mobile phones, while another four won plasma television sets.

WGB’s best agent in Lagos was given a brand new tricycle while the overall best agent in Nigeria, Francis Okon received a brand new saloon car for his efforts.