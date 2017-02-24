Police nabs woman who sold her baby

According to Zanna Ibrahim, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Miss Ewere Samuel had given birth to a baby girl and after two weeks, connived with Mrs Ngozi Okafor Ojei and her husband, Mr Edwin Ojei, to sell the baby at the cost of N600,000 to one Mrs Loveth in Abia State.

She was given her own share of N240,000. Trouble started for Ewere who was known to be pregnant but returned from her trip to Aba, without the pregnancy or a baby. And at the same time was spending money recklessly.

A neighbor suspected and reported to the police. It was when Ewere was arrested that she confessed to having a baby but was sold after two weeks to a woman who Mrs. Ngozi Ojei arranged.

Ewere said it was her own mother, who is currently on the run, who even prompted that the child be sold after delivery. She was the one who handed her to Mrs. Ngozi Ojei to take to Abia State for delivery and upon delivery, sell the child to any interested buyer.

