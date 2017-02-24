Peace Corps congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu

The Ondo State Command of Peace Corps of Nigeria on Friday congratulated the new Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu is the sixth elected governor of the state.

The congratulatory message was through a statement in Akure by its Chief Information Officer, Ayodele Adetilewa.

“The Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ondo State Command and the entire staff of officers and men, hereby congratulate His Excellency and his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi on their inauguration.

“Our prayers and belief is that during your tenure, Ondo State will experience unprecedented socio-economic growth,’’ the statement said.