Omo Sexy Sets #BBNaija House On Fire

Big Brother Naija House was literally set on fire on Friday as Nollywood goddess, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, popularly known as Omo sexy, came visiting to enlighten housemates on her “Poverty is Sexist” campaign.

Omotola who is the sixth celebrity to visit the house described the housemates as ambassadors.

She urged them to create awareness on the existing gender inequality stressing the popular mantra of her campaign “Poverty is Sexist.’’

The multiple award winning actress also spoke on some issues including, the inequalities young girls still face in the area of access to quality education.

The actress who is also an ambassador for ONE, a humanitarian organisation stressed on the importance of girl child education and its contribution to African development as part of her ambassadorial duties.

She noted that over 130 million girls in developing countries still lack access to quality education.

One of the housemates, Marvis who is from a family of eight shared her experience having a strained and confused relationship with her sisters after she took over the duty of parenting them.

The mother of four also held an impromptu question and answer session with the housemates where she discussed her career and how she juggles her fame with keeping a home.

She advised them to marry someone who would support their dreams.

Omotola told the male housemates not to be afraid of marrying a powerful woman; they should allow their women breathe.

Before her departure, housemates who expressed delight on her visit, took turns to serenade her with Debbie Rise leading the singing.

The actress’s “Poverty is Sexist campaign” is to give voice to discrimination against women and the obstacles they faced in different forms and magnitude.

The campaign latest video titles “Poverty is Sexist’’ showed montage of women being told “No’’ in situations that went from the seemingly inconsequential to the outright tragic.

Other celebrities who have visited the house included Emmanuel Ikubese, Mr Nigeria, Banky W, Falz, Ice Prince and Mr Ibu.