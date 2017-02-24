IPAC gives Anambra assembly 5 days to investigate Obiano

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Anambra chapter, has called on the Anambra State House of Assembly (ANSHoA) to investigate alleged constitutional breaches by Gov. Willie Obiano within five days.

The group made the call at the end of its general meeting in Awka on Thursday.

The communiqué of the meeting was signed by 20 of 28 political parties in the state and read by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Peter Okala.

It threatened to mobilise member of all registered political parties in the state to occupy the assembly premises on Monday if the legislators did not commence investigations into the allegations.

According to IPAC, some of the alleged breaches included non- conduct of local government elections and plan by the governor to appoint caretaker committee chairmen and liaison officers for the councils.

It said “that the plans by Obiano led Anambra government to illegally and I constitutionally appoint Caretaker/Transition and/or liaison officers in whatsoever name called to manage affairs, including finances of the 21 Council’s in the state, is totally unacceptable to all registered political parties… . .

“Any attempt by the Obiano-led administration to continue the unlawful diversion and misappropriation of monies accruing to the 21 local councils from the Federation Account and unconstitutional appointment of caretaker/transition shall be met with strongest resistance.

“That the ANSHoA is hereby given five-day notice with effect from today within which to direct or cause to be directed an inquiry or investigate into the unlawful activities and allegation of offences of breaches and grave violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That in the unlikely event that the ANSHoA fails or neglects within five days to direct or cause to be directed an inquiry or investigate into the unlawful activities of Obiano, we the members of all the registered political parties in Anambra shall occupy the ANSHoA until justice is done.”

It called on the police and other security agencies to prevent the governor from continued breach and violation of the constitution to avoid crisis, bloodshed and breach of the peace in the state.

In his reaction, Mr Oliver Okpala, the Senior Special Assistant on Media Strategic Communication and Legislative Matters to the Governor, said the threat was expected in an election year.

Okpala said IPAC was not a political party and should be non-partisan.

“Members of IPAC in Anambra should do the needful by trying to reach out and verify the authenticity of the allegations before joining a bandwagon of members in a politically motivated sinking ship, ” he said.