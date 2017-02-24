Gent bundle Tottenham out of Europa League

Ten-man Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the Europa League as Gent held them to a draw at a sell-out Wembley.

Spurs, who trailed 1-0 after the first leg of the last-32 tie, made a great start as Christian Eriksen slipped an angled shot under Gent keeper Lovre Kalinic.

The visitors equalised through Harry Kane’s own goal, leaving Spurs needing to score twice more in front of a Europa League record attendance of 80,465.

BBC reports that their task became harder when midfielder Dele Alli was sent off shortly before half-time for a dangerous high tackle.

Victor Wanyama’s curler into the top-left corner revived Spurs’ hopes, only for substitute Jeremy Perbet to prod Gent into the last 16 with less than 10 minutes left.

Spurs’ elimination means they have only reached the Europa League quarter-finals once in the past six seasons.

Manchester United, who beat French side Saint-Etienne 4-0 on aggregate, will be the only British side in the last-16 draw on Friday (12:00 GMT).