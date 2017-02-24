FAAN Gets 3 New Directors, General Manager

Three new Directors and a General Manager have been appointed for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by the Federal Government.

A statement signed by FAAN’s Acting General Manager, Mr Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

Yakubu said the newly appointed directors are Group Captain U.S.A. Sadiq, Director of Security Services (DSS); Mr Rabiu Yadudu, Director of Airport Operations (DAO) and Mr Salisu Daura, Director of Maintenance and Engineering.

He added that Mr Aniefiok Umoh was also appointed as General Manager, Finance.

According to him, the management and staff of FAAN welcomes the new directors and General Manager and looks forward to a good working relationship that will add value to the system.

The federal government had in October 2016 sacked all the directors except one and 21 general managers over irregular appointment.

Also in another major shake up, the Federal Government had terminated the appointments of all 11 directors in the Nigerian civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) earlier on Friday.