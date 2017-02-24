CAN Begs Christians Not To Abandon Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked Christians to continue praying for President Muhammadu Buhari until he returns to the country hale and hearty.

This is contained in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media) to the CAN president in Abuja on Thursday

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja said the results of President’s medical tests suggested further rest.

The CAN President, Rev Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, urged Nigerians especially Christians not to cease praying for the President, the acting President and the country until he returns in good health and sound mind.

Ayokunle reminded Christians that it is their responsibility to pray for the country and her leaders in season and out of season.

“I call on all well meaning Nigerians, especially Christians not to cease praying for President Muhammadu Buhari as he takes further rest as advised by his doctors.

“It is needless reminding you that as Christians, our responsibilities include but not limited to making supplications, prayers, and intercessions, for all that are in the position of authority.

”That we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour…’” (1 Timothy 2:1-2)>

He also allayed fears being expressed in some quarters that the prolonged absence of Buhari has created a vacuum in the Presidency and cited the transfer of power to the Vice President.

“We don’t see the need for any hue and cry being made by some people that his unprecedented absence could create a vacuum in the Presidency.

“President Buhari has done what is needful by transferring power to the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who is up to the task.

“The Church should also continue praying for him for divine wisdom, knowledge and understanding as he discharges his constitutional responsibilities.”

Ayokunle called on the security agencies to rise up to the security challenges in the Southern Kaduna by flushing out the hoodlums who are still killing innocent people.

“We call on the security agencies in the country to stop the killings in Kafanchan despite the presence of policemen and soldiers in the area.

“We heard of recent attacks in Atakar and Kaninkon villages of Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas in the state.

“All hands should be on deck to flush out those criminals from their hideouts in order to restore a permanent peace to the Southern Kaduna communities once and for all,’’ Ayokunle said.